US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Late rally lifts Wall St into close
May 23, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Late rally lifts Wall St into close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 12,496.07. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,318.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.04 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 2,850.12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
