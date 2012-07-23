FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Spain fears, weak earnings
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Spain fears, weak earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,890.15.

