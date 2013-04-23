FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after bogus tweet
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after bogus tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, recovering from sharp declines sparked by a “bogus” Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 152.29 points, or 1.05 percent, to end unofficially at 14,719.46. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 16.27 points, or 1.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,578.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 35.78 points, or 1.11 percent, to close unofficially at 3,269.33.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.