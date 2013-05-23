US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down but off session lows

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished sharply off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard’s shares offset worries about weak Chinese manufacturing data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary stimulus.

HP soared 17.1 percent to $24.86 a day after raising its profit outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 12.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 15,294.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index declined 4.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,650.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close unofficially at 3,459.42.