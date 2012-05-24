FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends up slightly; Nasdaq down
May 24, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends up slightly; Nasdaq down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly higher on Thursday in a third session marked by a late-day swing, but the Nasdaq fell after a weak revenue forecast from NetApp cast doubts on the outlook for tech spending.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.28 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,530.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.89 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38.

