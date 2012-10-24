US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after earnings and Fed

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.11 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 13,077.42. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,408.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.77 points, or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,981.70.