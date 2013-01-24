FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends up for 7th straight day
January 24, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends up for 7th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index unofficially ended higher for a seventh straight trading day on Thursday, but failed to hold above the 1,500 line, held back by Apple’s worst day in more than four years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points, or 0.33 percent, to end unofficially at 13,825.33. The S&P 500 Index inched up 0.01 of a point, or 0.00 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,494.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 23.29 points, or 0.74 percent, to close unofficially at 3,130.38.

