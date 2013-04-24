FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat; Boeing supports
April 24, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat; Boeing supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday as Boeing scaled a five-year high, but weakness in Procter & Gamble kept the Dow in negative territory.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 43.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 14,676.30. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was practically unchanged at 1,578.79, up a mere 0.01 of a point. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.32 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,269.65.

