FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down on Fed policy, but off lows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down on Fed policy, but off lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks shed some of the day’s losses on Monday as the bond market stabilized, but Wall Street was still down on concerns about the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its monetary stimulus and on overnight losses in Chinese equity markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.61 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,659.79, according to the latest figures. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 19.32 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,573.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.49 points, or 1.09 percent, at 3,320.76.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.