US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down on Fed policy, but off lows

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks shed some of the day’s losses on Monday as the bond market stabilized, but Wall Street was still down on concerns about the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its monetary stimulus and on overnight losses in Chinese equity markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.61 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,659.79, according to the latest figures. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 19.32 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,573.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.49 points, or 1.09 percent, at 3,320.76.