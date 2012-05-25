FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides ahead of holiday weekend
May 25, 2012 / 8:14 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides ahead of holiday weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 12,454.83. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.85 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 2,837.53.

For the week, the Dow unofficially gained 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 unofficially advanced 1.7 pecent and the Nasdaq unofficially climbed 2.1 percent.

