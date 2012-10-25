FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, but business spending a drag
October 25, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up, but business spending a drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.34 points, or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 13,103.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,412.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 2,986.12.

