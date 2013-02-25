US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts worst day since November

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 suffered its worst decline since Nov. 7 on Monday in a sharp reversal from initial gains as elections in Italy stoked concerns that a divided parliament could disrupt the country’s fiscal reforms and the euro zone’s stability.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 216.40 points, or 1.55 percent, to end unofficially at 13,784.17. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 27.75 points, or 1.83 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,487.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 45.57 points, or 1.44 percent, to close unofficially at 3,116.25.