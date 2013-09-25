US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 5th day, Wal-Mart weighs

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell for a fifth day on Wednesday, its longest losing streak since the end of 2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would run out and a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores.

According the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.08 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,275.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 4.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,692.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.16 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,761.10.

Shares of Wal-Mart dropped 1.4 percent after a report by Bloomberg News said the retailer is cutting orders with suppliers this quarter and next quarter to address rising inventories.