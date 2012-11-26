US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 end down with retailers

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, pulling back from last week’s gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the “fiscal cliff” kept investors wary of making big bets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.65 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,966.03. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.94 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,406.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.06 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,976.91.