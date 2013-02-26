FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Bernanke comments, housing
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on Bernanke comments, housing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from their worst decline since November, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed’s bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a 4 1-2-year high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 115.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to end unofficially at 13,900.13. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 9.10 points, or 0.61 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 3,129.65.

