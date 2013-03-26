FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, S&P near record
March 26, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, S&P near record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high, as strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about the economy, although the improvements were seen as slow.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 111.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to end unofficially at 14,559.49. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 12.08 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,563.77 - just 1.38 points below its record closing high set in 2007. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.18 points, or 0.53 percent, to close unofficially at 3,252.48.

