US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as stimulus angst fades
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as stimulus angst fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday as a downward revision in the economy’s growth rate soothed investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin to withdraw its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 149.83 points or 1.02 percent, to end unofficially at 14,910.14. The S&P 500 gained 15.23 points or 0.96 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,603.26. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.34 points or 0.85 percent, to close unofficially at 3,376.22.

