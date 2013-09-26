FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher on jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 8:09 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher on jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day losing streak, on positive data about the labor market.

However, further gains were limited as investors worried the clock was ticking for Washington lawmakers to reach deals that would avoid a government shutdown and a possible U.S. debt default.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.10 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,328.36. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 5.88 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,698.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.33 points, or 0.70 percent, at 3,787.43.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.