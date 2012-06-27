FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up with energy shares
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up with energy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as upbeat economic data helped lift oil prices and energy stocks, overshadowing concerns the upcoming summit of European leaders will fail to yield tangible progress.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,627.99. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 11.89 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,331.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 21.26 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,875.32.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.