FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest level since May 4 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 187.95 points, or 1.46 percent, to end unofficially at 13,075.88. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 25.96 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to close unofficially at 2,958.09.

For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.