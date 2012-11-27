FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down on cliff caution
November 27, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down on cliff caution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing ground after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been “little progress” in dealing with the so-called fiscal cliff.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially closed down 89.24 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,878.36. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 7.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,398.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.99 points, or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 2,967.79.

