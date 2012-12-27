FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with 4th day of losses
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with 4th day of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished lower for a fourth day on Thursday but recovered most of the session’s losses just before the closing bell when the House of Representatives said it would come back to work this weekend with the aim of avoiding the “fiscal cliff.”

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,096.31. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 2,985.91.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.