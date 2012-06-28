FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down but well off session lows
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down but well off session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but ended above session lows on talk of progress among European leaders in resolving the region’s debt crisis, while the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit big health insurers.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.90 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,602.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.84 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,329.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,849.49.

