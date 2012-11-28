US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on 'fiscal cliff' hope

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in volatile trade on Wednesday after comments from the top Republican in Congress on a possible compromise to avoid the “fiscal cliff” gave investors some reason to hope and turned the market around.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.90 points, or 0.83 percent, to end unofficially at 12,985.03. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 10.99 points, or 0.79 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 23.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 2,991.78.