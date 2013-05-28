US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high as central banks reassure Wall St

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow ending at yet another record closing high, in the wake of Wall Street’s first three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,409.39. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 10.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 3,488.89.