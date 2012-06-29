US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply higher; down for quarter

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region’s banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 277.83 points, or 2.20 percent, to en unofficially at 12,880.09 for the day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index climbed 33.12 points, or 2.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,362.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 85.56 points, or 3.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,935.05.

For the second quarter, the Dow dropped 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 slid 3.3 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5.1 percent.