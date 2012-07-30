US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after year's best 2-day run

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,073.01. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.25 points, or 0.41 percent, to close unofficially at 2,945.84.