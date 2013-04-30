FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at a record; stocks up for April
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 8:15 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at a record; stocks up for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a rally in Apple and encouraging economic data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,328.79.

All three indexes ended with gains for the month.

