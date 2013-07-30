FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges up on earnings; potash slide curbs gain
July 30, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges up on earnings; potash slide curbs gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday following gains in technology shares and stronger-than-expected earnings from Pfizer, but a selloff in the potash sector limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average wavered at the close - initially showing a gain of 3.07 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,525.04 - and then dipping 1.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 15,520.59. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,685.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 17.33 points, or 0.48 percent, to close unofficially at 3,616.47.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

