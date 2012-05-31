FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in biggest monthly loss since Sept
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in biggest monthly loss since Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as the benchmark S&P 500 index ended the worst monthly performance since September, marked by worries over Europe’s mounting credit problems.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.00 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,310.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,827.34.

For the month, the Dow fell 6.2 percent, the S&P 500 lost 6.3 percent and the Nasdaq fell 7.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.