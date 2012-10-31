FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly flat as post-Sandy trading resumes
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly flat as post-Sandy trading resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Wednesday after a forced two-day closure due to super storm Sandy, as gains in utilities and financial shares offset declines in the healthcare and technology sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 13,096.46. The S&P 500 edged up 0.22 point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to close unofficially at 2,977.23.

For the month of October, the Dow fell 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 4.5 percent.

