FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on "cliff" deal hopes
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on "cliff" deal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed out the last trading day of the year on a high note on Monday after comments from President Barack Obama and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pointed to a near resolution of the “fiscal cliff” negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 166.03 points, or 1.28 percent, to end unofficially at 13,104.14. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 23.76 points, or 1.69 percent, to 1,426.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.20 points, or 2.00 percent, to 3,019.51.

For 2012, the Dow rose 7.3 percent, while the S&P 500 climbed 13.4 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 15.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.