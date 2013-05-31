FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down 1 pct for day, but up for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down 1 percent on Friday, extending losses into the close, but the three major indexes closed out May with gains. The S&P 500 rose 14.34 percent for the first five months of 2013 - its best first five months since 1997.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 208.96 points, or 1.36 percent, to end unofficially at 15,115.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 23.67 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,630.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 35.38 points, or 1.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,455.91.

