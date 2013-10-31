FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Fed uncertainty weighs
October 31, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Fed uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday on caution a day after the Federal Reserve kept its economic stimulus in place but failed to match some market expectations of extending accommodative policy into 2014.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.01 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 15,545.75. The S&P 500 lost 6.77 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,756.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.914 points or 0.28 percent, to close unofficially at 3,919.706.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed October with gains. The Dow added 2.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 4.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent for the month.

