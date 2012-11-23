FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares lead Wall St rally, S&P retakes 1,400
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares lead Wall St rally, S&P retakes 1,400

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a fifth straight day during a holiday-shortened, thin trading session on Friday, as investors picked up recently beaten down shares of large technology companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 172.79 points, or 1.35 percent, to 13,009.68. The S&P 500 Index added 18.12 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,409.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 40.30 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,966.85.

For the week, the Dow gained 3.3 percent, the S&P added 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 4 percent.

The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 and the Dow above 13,000 for the first time since Nov. 6.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.