US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Maufacturers lift Dow, S&P; Apple hits Nasdaq
April 24, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Maufacturers lift Dow, S&P; Apple hits Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co, but a slide in Apple ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,371.97. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 2,961.60.

