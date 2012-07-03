RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for 3rd straight day as energy rallies

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,374.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 24.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.08.

An S&P index of energy shares rose 2.17 percent.