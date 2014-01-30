FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Facebook, GDP data
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Facebook, GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks soared on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and other tech companies, as well as data showing the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 109.82 points, or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 15,848.61. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index jumped 19.99 points, or 1.13 percent, to close unofficially at 1,794.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 71.69 points, or 1.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,123.13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
