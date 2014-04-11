US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, with Nasdaq below 4,000

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Friday, with the Nasdaq slipping below the 4,000 mark for the first time since early February.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 143.47 points or 0.89 percent, to end unofficially at 16,026.75. The S&P 500 lost 17.39 points or 0.95 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,815.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.372 points or 1.34 percent, to close unofficially at 3,999.734. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)