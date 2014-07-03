FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-June payrolls data lifts Dow over 17,000
July 3, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-June payrolls data lifts Dow over 17,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s holiday-shortened session ended with multiple records on Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000 for the first time ever after the June nonfarm payrolls report came in much stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.02 points or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 17,068.26. The S&P 500 gained 10.82 points or 0.55 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,985.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.19 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,485.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)

