US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on manufacturing data

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, starting the second quarter with a bang. The S&P 500 climbed to a fresh four-year closing high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to end unofficially at 13,264.49 - its highest close since Dec. 31, 2007. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.42 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.89, its highest close since mid-May 2008. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to close unofficially at 3,119.70.