US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended its worst day in a week on Tuesday, retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 65.32 points, or 0.49 percent, to end unofficially at 13,199.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 5.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 6.13 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,113.57.

