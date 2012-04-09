FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks in wake of jobs report
April 9, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks in wake of jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week’s disappointing jobs report, which raised new concerns about the U.S. economy’s recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 19.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 130.55 points, or 1.00 percent, to end unofficially at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to close unofficially at 3,047.08.

