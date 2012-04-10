FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower ahead of earnings
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season.

The losses, in terms of both points and percentage declines, were the worst this year for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent, to end unofficially at 12,715.93. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index tumbled 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 55.86 points, or 1.83 percent, to close unofficially at 2,991.22.

