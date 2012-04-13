FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts worst 2 weeks since November
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts worst 2 weeks since November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to end unofficially at 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to close unofficially at 3,011.33.

For this week, the Dow was down 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 was down 2 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.2 percent. Those losses were piled on top of the declines in the previous holiday-shortened week, when the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.4 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.