US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends higher on retail sales; Apple hits Nasdaq
April 16, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends higher on retail sales; Apple hits Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 3 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 12,921.41. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 0.70 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 2,988.40.

