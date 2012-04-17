FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best gains in a month
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best gains in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks scored their best gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led another round of strong earnings and bond yields fell in Spain, easing some concerns about Europe’s debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 194.13 points, or 1.50 percent, to end unofficially at 13,115.54. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, to close unofficially at 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 54.42 points, or 1.82 percent, to close unofficially at 3,042.82.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.