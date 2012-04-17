US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best gains in a month

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks scored their best gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led another round of strong earnings and bond yields fell in Spain, easing some concerns about Europe’s debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 194.13 points, or 1.50 percent, to end unofficially at 13,115.54. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, to close unofficially at 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 54.42 points, or 1.82 percent, to close unofficially at 3,042.82.