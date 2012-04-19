FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 2nd day on weak data
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 2nd day on weak data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker discouraged investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 68.73 points, or 0.53 percent, to end unofficially at 12,964.02. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to close unofficially at 3,007.56.

