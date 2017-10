NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone’s ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,926.71. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 11.60 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,366.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45