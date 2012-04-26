FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains for 3rd day on data, earnings
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains for 3rd day on data, earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Lockheed Martin, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 113.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to end unofficially at 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 9.29 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20.98 points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.61.

